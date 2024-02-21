The tragedy allegedly stemmed from a personal dispute.

Last Wednesday, what was supposed to be a celebratory day for the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans turned tragic when a shooting took place at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade, killing one person and injuring over twenty others. The shooting took place toward the end of the festivities, with multiple Chiefs players still on the stage that had been set up, and sent a shockwave through both the sports world and the country as a whole.

Now, more information is being unearthed as to what led to the shooting, which is said to have stemmed from a dispute among some members of the crowd.

“…A KCPD detective wrote that [Lyndell] Mays was interviewed at a local hospital after suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Initially, the docs state Mays told police he didn't shoot at anyone following a dispute with a group of individuals at the parade — although when ‘Mays was confronted that we had surveillance video of the incident, he then changed his story,'” reported TMZ.

“…Mays, according to cops, said a group he was quarreling with had told him, “I'm going to get you” … something that Mays apparently believed meant, ‘I'm going to kill you,'” reported the outlet.

Mays of course is now in custody along with others involved in the incident, and hospitals have now discharged all twelve children that were injured in the shooting, per PEOPLE (Via Entertainment Tonight).

Expect more information to come out as to what led to the violent incident in the coming days and weeks as the community continues to mourn.