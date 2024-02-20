Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder.

Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week's shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, per ESPN's Adem Schefter.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays are both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. They have been hospitalized since the shooting, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said during a news conference. They are each being held on a $1 million bond.

The new charges come after two juveniles were detained last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Authorities said more charges are possible.

Mays allegedly pulled his handgun first, but it was Miller's weapon that allegedly fired and killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the radio host of “Taste of Tejano.”

Police have said a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened even as 800 police officers patrolled the Chiefs' celebration.

Chiefs star Mahomes took to social media to make the announcement that his organization, 15 and Mahomies Foundation is creating an emergency response fund to help families and victims involved in violent acts.

“Just like Chiefs Kingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them. The Chiefs have launched KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders. Please join me, Brittany, and 15 and Mahomies to support and if you are able, donate here.”