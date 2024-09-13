The Kansas City Chiefs are officially placing wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on injured reserve, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Brown sustained a dislocated sternoclavicular (SC) joint during the Chiefs’ first preseason game and has been unable to participate in practice throughout the week. Initial reports indicated that Brown was showing signs of improvement, but further imaging revealed that the injury was not healing as expected. After careful evaluation, doctors recommended corrective surgery to prevent further complications and long-term damage.

The Chiefs expected Brown to make a substantial impact on their offense this season, adding a deep threat to quarterback Patrick Mahomes' arsenal. However, this injury delays his debut, sidelining him for at least four weeks. Scheduled for surgery on Monday with Dr. Peter Millett in Vail, Colorado, the Chiefs will actively monitor his recovery throughout the season, aiming for his timely return to the field.

Chiefs place Hollywood Brown on IR as they prepare for Week 2 matchup with the Bengals

The news of Brown being placed on injured reserve comes just ahead of the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The timing is a blow to Kansas City’s receiving unit, which had hoped to have Brown available as a key offensive weapon. With Brown sidelined, the Chiefs will look to rely heavily on other receivers, including Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Rashee Rice, and Mecole Hardman, to step up in his absence.

Brown’s injury forces Kansas City to adapt quickly, as the team will be without one of its most anticipated offseason additions for the foreseeable future. The Chiefs will be counting on their receiving depth to maintain offensive consistency and fill the void left by Brown. This challenge places additional pressure on the remaining receivers to elevate their play as Kansas City navigates the next few weeks without one of their key targets.