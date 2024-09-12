Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown remains unlikely to play in Week 2 as his recovery from a sternoclavicular post dislocation continues to progress slower than originally hoped. Brown suffered the injury during the team’s first preseason game, an unfortunate setback for the speedy receiver, who had been projected to be a key part of the Chiefs' offense this season. The injury has already kept him out of the Chiefs’ season opener, and his ongoing absence from practice this week is raising further doubts about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hollywood Brown was expected to be a significant addition to Kansas City's high-powered offense, adding another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. His speed and ability to stretch the field were expected to make an immediate impact, but with his recovery timeline extending longer than expected, the Chiefs have been forced to readjust their plans. Hopes were high that Brown might return to the practice field this week, but as of Thursday, he had yet to participate, further clouding his status for the upcoming game.

Even if Brown is able to participate in some capacity during Friday’s practice, his limited involvement throughout the week makes it increasingly unlikely that he will be ready to play. The Chiefs will now need to rely on their depth at wide receiver, a unit that boasts a combination of young talent and experienced veterans. Rookie Rashee Rice, along with fellow receivers Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, and Mecole Hardman, will all be counted on to step up in Brown’s absence. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who joined the team in the offseason, is also expected to play a prominent role as Kansas City looks to maintain its offensive production without Brown in the lineup.

Chiefs remain optimistic about Hollywood Brown's return while prioritizing long-term health

Brown’s delayed debut is certainly a setback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who had high expectations for him when they acquired him during the offseason. His unique ability to create big plays down the field would have added another dimension to an offense that is already considered one of the league’s best. Despite the disappointment of not having Brown available, the Chiefs remain optimistic that his injury won’t keep him out for too long, with the hope that he can return to the field in the coming weeks.

While Brown’s situation is unfortunate, the Chiefs have otherwise remained relatively healthy. He is currently the only active player on the roster who has not fully participated in practice this week, which is a positive sign for the overall health of the team. Kansas City has managed to avoid any major injuries to other key players, allowing them to focus on refining their game plan for their Week 2 matchup.

Brown’s long-term health is clearly a priority for the Chiefs, and the team is not willing to take any unnecessary risks by rushing him back too soon. With a full 17-game season ahead, Kansas City is being cautious, knowing that a fully healthy Brown will be more valuable later in the season.

For now, the Chiefs will rely on the versatility and depth of their receiving corps as they prepare to face the Bengals. Though Hollywood Brown’s absence is a setback, Kansas City remains confident in its ability to adapt and remain competitive. Sunday's matchup will be an early test of the team’s depth, but the Chiefs are prepared to handle the challenge as they await Brown’s return.