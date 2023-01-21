The Kansas City Chiefs have been the class of the AFC for the better part of a half-decade, but that has not stopped them from getting creative ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs’ ingenuity on offense is well-established with head coach Andy Reid at the helm, but the Jaguars also might have to worry about the tricks up the sleeve of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

The Kansas City defense sacked quarterback Trevor Lawrence five times in their 27-17 victory over the Jaguars back in Week 10, but he was otherwise solid with 259 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Spagnuolo may be cooking up a more suffocating defensive game plan that could ease the burden for MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes. It would not be the first time the longtime NFL coach made an imprint in a high-profile game. Just ask New York Giants fans. Or Tom Brady.

The Chiefs, as usual, are an absolute force on offense with Mahomes leading the league in passing yards with a whopping 5,250 (fourth all-time). The defense, though, has been a unit they could lean on a bit more than they have in past seasons. They rank outside the top 10 in both passing and rushing yards allowed, but have the fifth-best overall defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chiefs might need that to show up in the box score in this playoff game because, as evident by last weekend, Lawrence cannot be counted out.

Reid and Spagnuolo have plenty of experience under them and might be the most qualified choices to figure out, once and for all, how to beat Trevor Lawrence in a Saturday football game.