The Kansas City Chiefs have been struggling to find an answer at left tackle all season long, but it looked like they found one in D.J. Humphries, who the team signed in late November to come in and protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside. And yet, just one week after he made his 2024 season debut, the veteran offensive lineman has been dealt a tough Week 15 injury update.

Humphries immediately came in and played 60 snaps for Kansas City in their 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, but he picked up a hamstring injury along the way that prevented him from practicing all week long. Sure enough, after being listed as doubtful on Friday, the Chiefs ended up ruling Humphries out for their upcoming matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday morning.

“LT D.J. Humphries has been downgraded to out,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes won't like latest D.J. Humphries injury update

With Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia struggling at left tackle this season, Kansas City took a flier on Humphries in hopes he could come in and play better than either of those two guys. The early returns against the Chargers were encouraging, but he's picked up a hamstring injury that is going to force him to miss some time, meaning Morris will likely be tabbed as the starter in Week 15.

While the team has gotten some great injury news regarding star wide receiver Marquise Brown this week, being without Humphries against Cleveland is a tough pill to swallow. Considering how the Chiefs have lost only one game this season, though, they should be favored to pick up their 13th victory of the year over the three-win Browns when they take the field on Sunday afternoon.