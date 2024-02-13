Spags is getting a lot of praise.

The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling overtime victory. It was a team effort, but the Chiefs' defense was the hidden gem as they contained the 49ers' dangerous offense.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo became the first-ever coordinator in NFL history to win the Super Bowl four times. And, Spagnuolo has been receiving a lot of endorsements since, including from Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, who was with the Chiefs previously:

Why don’t Spags got no interviews — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024

Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, who spent time with Spagnuolo during his stint as the St. Louis Rams head coach from 2009-201, also gave Spagnuolo some head coach praise:

“It is well past time to see Spags get another head coaching opportunity. The team & organization he inherited in STL was a mess, nobody could have had success. Yet he changed the culture/staff & players believed. An amazing human deserving of the real shot we couldn’t give him”