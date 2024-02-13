The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling overtime victory. It was a team effort, but the Chiefs' defense was the hidden gem as they contained the 49ers' dangerous offense.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo became the first-ever coordinator in NFL history to win the Super Bowl four times. And, Spagnuolo has been receiving a lot of endorsements since, including from Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, who was with the Chiefs previously:

Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, who spent time with Spagnuolo during his stint as the St. Louis Rams head coach from 2009-201, also gave Spagnuolo some head coach praise:

“It is well past time to see Spags get another head coaching opportunity. The team & organization he inherited in STL was a mess, nobody could have had success. Yet he changed the culture/staff & players believed. An amazing human deserving of the real shot we couldn’t give him”

Spagnuolo has been with the Chiefs since 2009 as the team's defensive coordinator and has been a part of all three Super Bowl victories with the franchise. The other one came during Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants as they defeated the New England Patriots.
Demoff and Hill are right: Spagnuolo should be mentioned as a head coach candidate at some point. As of now, there aren't any head coaching jobs left, but maybe Spagnuolo is content staying in Kansas City and competing for the Super Bowl year in and year out.