On Sunday evening, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl with a thrilling overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls under the leadership of Mahomes, who has been the best quarterback in the NFL since he first took the starting job in 2018 and already has compiled a legitimate case as being the greatest player to ever pick up a football.

Of course, one of the main storylines throughout this season was Travis Kelce's relationship with pop star singer Taylor Swift, who made a mad dash from Tokyo, Japan, where she performed as part of her Eras Tour on Saturday, to Las Vegas, to be in attendance for the big game.

After the Chiefs won the game in overtime on a pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman for a touchdown, the CBS cameras naturally panned to Swift, who was in a box with celebrity friends like Ice Spice and Miles Teller, and the group looked ecstatic, to say the least.

(Via Taylor Swift News on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).

The Swift and Kelce headlines largely took place when the Chiefs were struggling on the field this year–in fact, at one point, it wasn't even a sure thing that Kansas City would make the playoffs. A few weeks later, however, they are hoisting their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years and are officially a dynasty.