By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to keep themselves alive in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC in Week 17 with a surprisingly tough 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos. Despite that, it seemed like the Chiefs had been dealt a significant blow when their top cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed, was forced out of the game early with a hip injury.

Sneed picked up the injury during an interception return for the Chiefs, and did not return to the game afterwards, which is never a good sign. And while it’s clear there was some real concern over Sneed’s injury here, it looks like Sneed and the Chiefs dodged a bullet here, as it sounds like he will be labeled day-to-day as he tends to this injury.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed, who left Sunday’s game because of a hip injury, suffered a hip pointer that is considered minor, source said. He’s day-to-day.”

This is a huge win for the Chiefs, as Sneed has quickly become their top cornerback option this season. Losing him for an extended amount of time would have been a huge loss, especially with Kansas City still fighting for the top spot in the AFC, and the playoffs right around the corner.

Luckily, this doesn’t seem to be an issue the Chiefs will have to worry too much about. There’s a decent chance that Sneed will be able to play for Kansas City in Week 18, and even if he doesn’t he should be ready to go by playoff time. Sneed’s status is worth keeping an eye on, but this should result in a huge sigh of relief for the Chiefs and their fans.