By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24 in Week 17. However, one of Patrick Mahomes’ key offensive linemen didn’t exit the game healthy.

Joe Thuney was removed from the game due to an ankle injury. Speaking to reporters after the game, Andy Reid confirmed it was the same ankle injury that Thuney dealt with earlier in the season. Furthermore, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, Reid confirmed that Thuney will undergo an MRI.

“As far as injuries go, Joe Thuney re-injured that ankle,” Reid said. “We just have to see where it goes from here. They’ll MRI it do all of that.”

Against the Broncos, Kansas City didn’t allow a sack. On the season, Mahomes has been sacked 24 times. That ranks tied for 21st among quarterbacks. Twenty-two quarterbacks have been sacked more than Mahomes, even though the Chiefs’ QB has the fourth highest passing attempts in the NFL.

Thuney signed a five-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs prior to last season. This year, he has received a solid overall grade of 76.1 from Pro Football Focus. On 900 snaps, Thuney has allowed just one sack and has been called for two penalties.

There is no current update on if Thuney will have to miss any time. He missed Weeks 12 and 13 due to injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West. They’re in a position to earn the number one overall seed in the AFC. Coach Reid, Mahomes and the entire Chiefs’ organization will hope to have Thuney back and a fully healthy offensive line for the postseason run.