LeBron James gives Patrick Mahomes props.

Count Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James among the celebrities who have congratulated Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for winning another Super Bowl.

James recently shared an Instagram Story showing Mahomes with a full trophy case in the background and some fire emojis.

Winning championships and MVPs are something Mahomes and James have in common. James already has four NBA titles, four NBA Finals MVPs, and four NBA MVPs. He is also a 20-time NBA All-Star.

In the Chiefs' 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday in Las Vegas, Mahomes racked up 333 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 34/46 completions. He also paced the Chiefs with a total of 66 rushing yards on nine rushing attempts. Despite Kansas City getting buried in an early 10-0 deficit and trailing the 49ers at the half by seven points, the Chiefs were able to come back and finish the business in overtime, thanks in large part to the brilliance of Mahomes, who found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the game-winning touchdown.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have several months in the NFL offseason to celebrate another Super Bowl victory. They are now two-time defending NFL champs with a rare opportunity to bring home a third consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy. Remember, no team has won three straight Super Bowls in NFL history, so that's unquestionably the target for the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season. But for now, it's all about enjoying their success and resting up their banged-up bodies for Mahomes and company.