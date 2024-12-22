The Kansas City Chiefs picked up their 14th win of the 2024 campaign on Saturday, as they grinded out a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans. While winning alone is good enough, the Chiefs also saw star wide receiver Marquise Brown make his season-debut after he missed the first 15 weeks of the season due to a sternoclavicular injury that he suffered back during the preseason.

KC's offense, particularly their pass-catching corps, has dealt with a bevy of injuries this season, but they got a look at what things could be like for them down the stretch when they added Brown into the fold alongside Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins, and Xavier Worthy. After the game, Brown opened up on what it was like debuting with the Chiefs, and he sounds excited to continue helping them as the playoffs draw near.

“It felt good,” Brown said after the game, per Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4 News Kansas City. “Just taking it all in. Being out here with everyone just felt great…When they gave me a little glimmer of a chance that I could be back for the playoffs, that's all I needed. From that point on, I just went to work, and here I am now.”

Marquise Brown set to make big impact down the stretch for Chiefs

With Brown missing most of the 2024 campaign and Rashee Rice suffering an LCL and hamstring injury back in Week 4 that ended his season early, Kansas City has been shorthanded on offense for much of the year. After trading for Hopkins and getting Brown back, though, the Chiefs could end up looking very scary as they attempt to win their third straight Super Bowl this year.

As he gets more and more up to speed, Brown figures to become a more dangerous weapon for Kansas City, and we have seen in the past that he has the ability to be a No. 1 receiver. After making his season debut, Brown will quickly turn his attention towards Week 17, where the Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas day.