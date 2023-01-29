For the first time since Week 9, Mecole Hardman will play for the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver was ruled active for the Chiefs‘ AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hardman was not listed amongst the Chiefs’ inactives ahead of kickoff. Neither was Travis Kelce. Kansas City will have their full arsenal of weapons against the Bengals.

Hardman has been dealing with a pelvis injury. Before being sidelined, Hardman had caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Heading into the AFC Championship game, Hardman ranked third on the team in touchdown receptions. With the Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill prior to the season, Hardman has been asked to step into a larger role.

With Hardman now back, the Chiefs have ruled out wide receivers Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Fellow wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been taking many of Hardman’s snaps while he has been out. Toney should still have a large role as Hardman acclimates himself back into the Chiefs’ lineup.

Still, getting Hardman back will be a boon for Kansas City’s passing attack. Cincinnati struggled in pass defense throughout the regular season, ranking 23rd in the NFL by allowing 229.1 yards per game. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes nursing an ankle injury, having a wide receiver he can trust in Hardman should be crucial.

The Chiefs are preparing for a dog fight with the Bengals. The winner will earn their spot in the Super Bowl. After not playing since Week 9, Mecole Hardman is finally ready to suit up for the Chiefs and help Kansas City continue their championship quest.