Mecole Hardman hasn’t played for the Kansas City Chiefs since Week 9. As the Chiefs get ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Hardman received an updated injury status.

The Chiefs have listed Hardman as questionable heading into the AFC Championship. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury, but was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week.

Before going down with his injury, Hardman started five games for the Chiefs and appeared in eight. He caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Hardman added two rushing touchdowns and still has the third-most receiving touchdowns on the Chiefs.

In his absence, the Chiefs have turned to wide receivers such as Kadarius Toney. Toney was second on the team behind just Travis Kelce with five receptions and 36 receiving yards in Kansas City’s 27-20 Divisional Round win over the Jaguars.

Getting Mecole Hardman back would be a boon for the entire offense. Heading into the postseason, Kansas City ranked first in passing offense, averaging 297.8 yards per game. On the other side of the coin, the Bengals entered the postseason ranked 23rd in pass defense, allowing 229.1 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs fell to the Bengals earlier this season. Cincinnati took down Kansas City in last year’s AFC Championship. This season, the Chiefs are looking to end the Bengals’ streak and punch their ticket into the postseason.

Having Hardman return to the field would certainly provide the offense with a major boost. For now, Hardman remains questionable. Chiefs’ fans will hope he’s on the right side of questionable closer to game time.