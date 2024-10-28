Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce revealed in a post on X why the Kansas City Chiefs are dominating the NFL. The Chiefs, looking for the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history, are the league's sole undefeated team at 7-0. On Sunday, they had another one-possession victory, this time over the now 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20.

The NBA hall-of-famer's reaction online was blunt. “And the Chiefs keep Chiefin,” said the ten-time NBA All-Star after the close win for Patrick Mahomes and company. While Pierce is no stranger to some wild sports' takes as an NBA analyst, he does know a thing or two about being a clutch player.



Paul Pierce and Patrick Mahomes are legends at delivering in the clutch

Paul Pierce does talk a lot about how clutch he was during his playing days. But it's fair to say “The Truth” has had a lot of success when the stakes have been at their highest. The 2008 Finals' MVP trails only three players from 1996 to 2017 in clutch shot numbers.

This kind of praise from the NBA legend for Kansas City isn't new as Pierce has shown respect for the Chiefs in the past. And Kansas City has done nothing to draw any skepticism to that praise so far this year. Especially when it comes to Andy Reid's team delivering in the clutch.

This year, Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs have won only two of their games by more than one possession. A lot of these close wins are due to the fact that the Chiefs have outscored all but two of the teams they've faced this year in the fourth quarter.

Sunday was no different for the NFL's newest dynasty. Kansas City held on to beat Las Vegas by one possession and outscored the Raiders 10-7 in the fourth quarter. It's because of these trends in tight games that Patrick Mahomes is worrying Tom Brady fans when it comes to the NFL GOAT debate.

At only 29 years old, Mahomes is tied with the NFL legend in championships when he was the same age and leads him in MVPs, Super Bowl MVPs, and All-Pro teams made to this point in his career. But Patrick still has a long way to go to surpass Brady in accolades as the Patriots legend still leads the Chiefs' QB in many of those categories overall.

Still, it looks like Andy Reid's team isn't slowing down anytime soon when it comes to competing for championships. And, barring a massive collapse going forward, they have their division locked up already. In conference, Kansas City is up two games in the loss column over the next closest team, the Buffalo Bills.

Pierce's comments on “Chiefin” show the healthy respect the NBA legend has for the NFL title favorites. Whether Mahomes and company will continue to validate those claims and make history as the first team to win three straight Super Bowl titles remains to be seen.