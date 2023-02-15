Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has something to say about the latest Twitter beef between Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown and Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

It all started when Smith-Schuster made a funny Valentine’s Day post on Twitter, mocking Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for committing the holding penalty that helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57. Brown fired back, and the Eagles receiver claimed that Patrick Mahomes saved Smith-Schuster’s career.

First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

Big 🧢, also I told you in the game to stop all that talkin because we were gonna come back and win that game. Now help me decide which finger I need to get sized for this ring 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Xv97nrRBQW — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 15, 2023

“That man must just be bored,” Mahomes tweeted, seemingly commenting on the back-and-forth between the two receivers.

Is Mahomes saying that Brown or Smith-Schuster is bored? The Chiefs’ quarterback might be defending his teammate, though it’s not exactly clear.

Either way, it doesn’t look like this beef is ending anytime soon. Eagles safety C.J. Gardner Johnson took a shot at Smith-Schuster. Even former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has gotten involved.

Smith-Schuster spent the first five seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After playing just five games in the 2021 season, Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs and put up his best numbers in four years. Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards.

In the Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles, Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 53 yards, leading all Kansas City receivers. Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP award by completing 21 of 27 passes for three touchdowns and a 131.8 passer rating.

Ultimately, Mahomes and Smith-Schuster have gotten the last laugh by defeating the Eagles and becoming Super Bowl champions.