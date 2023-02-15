Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson slaps JuJu Smith-Schuster with a harsh reality check as the Kansas City Chiefs wideout keeps barking at them and hating on AJ Brown.

For those who missed it, Smith-Schuster started the trolling on the Eagles as he posted a Valentine’s Day message mocking James Bradberry for his controversial hold during Super Bowl 57. Philly received a penalty for it, paving the way to victory for the Chiefs.

Brown defended his Eagles teammate and emphasized Smith-Schuster didn’t have to do that, especially coming from someone who really didn’t have much contribution to the Chiefs. The Kansas City wide receiver didn’t like the rebuttal and responded, sarcastically saying that he’s “glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years.” It was a response that Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill thought as Smith-Schuster’s attempt to play victim after starting the beef.

After hearing everything that JuJu Smith-Schuster has to say, CJ Gardner-Johnson joined the online exchange as well and took a shot at the Chiefs receiver. Similar to Brown’s sentiment, he pointed out that Smith-Schuster has no right to bark at them considering he’s simply carried by the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

“I got more INT’s then bra had TD’s….. maybe I need to change to WR,” Gardner-Johnson said.

Savage, but there’s no lies there.

Smith-Schuster had three receiving touchdowns during the 2022 season. As for Gardner-Johnson, he had six INTs as he helped the Eagles’ defense stand out and dominate the NFC.

It remains to be seen how Smith-Schuster will respond to all the criticisms coming his way, but there’s no doubt that this beef is far from over.