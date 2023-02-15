In his five years as the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has already put together a Hall of Fame-caliber resume.

Since stepping in as the starting quarterback Mahomes achieved immediate success. Over the past five seasons, the Chiefs have made the AFC Championship game each year, while also finishing atop the AFC West. Along with this, they have now taken home two Super Bowls.

From a statistical standpoint, Mahomes has already achieved historic feats. Since 2017, he has thrown for 23,947 passing yards, 192 touchdowns, and 48 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 1,537 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

In terms of accolades, Mahomes has also added several. Along with two Super Bowl victories, he is now a two-time league MVP, one-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time All-Pro, one-time offensive player of the year, and a five-time Pro Bowler.

With what he has accomplished, many around the NFL believe that he has already done enough to be in the Hall of Fame. This includes Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Prior to the Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and Mahomes earning his second Super Bowl victory, Manning spoke with TMZ. During the conversation, he was asked about Mahomes career so far, and if he already belongs in the Hall of Fame.

“Patrick (Mahomes) is in the moment. He won his second MVP last night, was a no-brainer. The fact that he is in his third Super Bowl in four years, that’s all he cares about. But yes, the answer to that question is yet. But that’s just not on his radar, and it shouldn’t be. He should be in the moment and kicking butt for the Chiefs.” stated Manning

Now, just days later and with a second Super Bowl to his name, Mahomes has only added to his resume. He has quickly put himself on a path that ends with him in the Hall of Fame.