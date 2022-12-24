By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a 24-10 home win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to extend their winning streak to three games, and they did so with the defense leading the way in the contest.

The Chiefs defense knew that it was going to be in for a challenge against a Seahawks team that entered Week 16 ranking in the top 10 in both points per game and passing yards per game. In the end, Chris Jones and company stepped up for the reigning AFC West champions in convincing fashion.

The Geno Smith-led Seahawks offense ended up orchestrating a mere one touchdown drive in the contest. Seattle converted two third downs and also turned the ball over once against the Chiefs. More so, Smith failed to record at least 230 passing yards for the first time in two months.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a front-row seat to watch the defense put together one of its best outings of the campaign, and he sees that the group sure will be counted on to deliver more such performances in the coming month.

“For our defense to stop them in so many critical moments, that’s what we need going forward,” Mahomes said during his post-game press conference. “When they play like that, we’re gonna be a hard team to beat.”

Next up for Kansas City will be a home matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 17.