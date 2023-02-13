In one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory, it was Patrick Mahomes,Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs who won the NFL’s marquee game, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an instant classic on Sunday night.

Reid said after the game that he would definitely be back with the team in 2023, after leading the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles in four seasons. Mahomes was also asked about his coach’s retirement plans, and said it was news to him hearing that Reid could potentially retire.

“I can tell by how much he enjoys this, it’s not in the near future,” Mahomes said at the podium after winning his second ring.

“We wanted to get this so bad for him,” Travis Kelce echoed about his coach. “His legacy in Philly lives on forever. There’s a lot of pride in knowing that he’s had success in two different organizations, but this was the better one.”

Andy Reid coached the Eagles for over a decade before joining the Chiefs, making a Super Bowl appearance in 2004 but not being able to win a ring in his tenure. He now has two with Kansas City.

Playing through pain and a high ankle sprain, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give the Chiefs the victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes also won his second Super Bowl MVP award to go along with his two championships.

“I thought guys just embraced the moment,” the superstar quarterback said about rallying from a ten-point deficit at the half. “In that first half, we were playing and doing some good stuff, but I felt like the guys were getting consumed by everything around us. It took everybody to win the game.”

Patrick Mahomes proved that the’s the world’s premier signal-caller, finishing 21 for 27 on completed passes, while adding 182 yards with three touchdown passes, no turnovers and another 44 rushing yards.

Mahomes, Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are at the pinnacle of the sport for the second time in four years, and they’ll be knocking at the door for years to come with those two at the helm.