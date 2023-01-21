Patrick Mahomes is on the doorstep of once again making notable history with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes heads into the Chiefs’ AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with 28 touchdown passes recorded in 11 playoff appearances. He tallied a career-high 11 passing touchdowns in Kansas City’s playoff run last year, which included three such passes in the AFC title game defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Mahomes can tally three touchdown passes on Saturday, he will then move past Terry Bradshaw and into the top 10 on the all-time passing touchdowns in the playoffs list. Bradshaw currently holds the No. 10 spot on this leaderboard, as he threw 30 passing touchdowns over 19 playoff games during his run with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the big picture, the Chiefs will square off with the Jaguars for the second time this year. The reigning AFC West champions picked up a 27-17 victory over Jacksonville in Week 10.

For Mahomes, he has his sights set on stringing together three victories in a row to win the Super Bowl for the second time in his career.

“Yeah, I think all the guys understood that whenever they signed with this team that we want to win the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said during a press conference ahead of the AFC divisional round. “And if we don’t, we feel like it’s not where we should be at. …. We’ve built all year, we tried to get better and better with the mindset (that we) want to win the Super Bowl, but we can’t do it every single day.

“We have to continue to just get better and better until we get to that point. And you can’t look ahead. We have a great team that we’re playing this week that’s playing great football, and so how can we get better at practice today so that we’re better by the end of the week? And I think you have to have that mindset — and I think the guys do — and I think we’re in a good spot.”

Overall, Mahomes boasts an 8-3 record in the playoffs, with three such wins coming against AFC South teams.