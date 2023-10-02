No doubt inspired by having Taylor Swift in attendance, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes again etched his name into the NFL record book on Sunday night.

Near the end of the first quarter, Mahomes hit tight end Noah Gray for a 34-yard touchdown. That was Mahomes' 200th career TD pass, and it came in his 84th career game. That's the fewest number of games needed for a QB to hit the 200-TD mark in NFL history, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The record previously belonged to Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino, who accomplished his feat in 89 games.

The only surprise is that Mahomes set the record by hitting a Chiefs tight end for six points who is not named Travis Kelce. Mahomes has hooked up with Kelce for 48 touchdowns during their time with Kansas City together. But Gray came up big on this one for his third career touchdown reception.

It's another individual accolade for Mahomes in his storied career with the Chiefs. Of course, Marino filled up the stat sheet in his playing career, and is considered one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. He spent his entire 17-season career with the Dolphins, racking up 61,361 passing yards and 420 career passing TDs.

The tragedy of Marino's career was his lack of a Super Bowl ring. As a second year signal-caller, Marino led his Dolphins to a 14-2 record and a trip to Super Bowl XIX. Miami lost that matchup to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers 38-16. Marino wouldn't get to another Super Bowl in his career.

Mahomes has already captured two Vince Lombardi trophies with the Chiefs and been awarded Super Bowl MVP in each win.