The New York Jets' defense was heavily roasted by the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in their Week 4 NFL matchup. As of this writing, the Chiefs' passing game has been particularly effective. Star QB Mahomes has so far completed 5 of 9 passes for 104 yards, an average of 11.6 yards per attempt, and one touchdown. He has thrown one pick with no sacks yet. His current passer rating is 94.0 with time left in the second quarter.

The Jets' defense, known for its soft and methodical approach, was unable to contain the Chiefs' high-powered offense, which resulted in a punishing attack on New York's defense.

Jets fans: "At least we have our defense." The Jets defense: pic.twitter.com/vUTzSR7i3N — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 2, 2023

This Jets defense really compared themselves to the Legion of Boom 😭😭😭💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/DYH6cCpu6u — #JacobSzn (@jacobsports12) October 2, 2023

Prior to the game, it was suggested that the Jets should consider making changes to their typical defensive strategy in order to have a chance at beating the Chiefs. Mahomes' numbers, whether the opposing defense blitzes heavily or rarely, are very consistent. This made it crucial for the Jets to find a way to disrupt his rhythm. However, the Jets' defense has been unable to effectively adjust to the Chiefs' offensive game plan, leading to their current plight.

Key Factor

One of the key factors here is the Jets' inability to keep Mahomes off the field. The best defense against the Chiefs is to limit their offensive possessions, and the Jets needed to have success on third downs and generate positive plays on first and second downs to achieve this. As of now, New York QB Zach Wilson has done pretty well with 109 yards and a 106.0 passer rating. Jets fans certainly hope he can sustain it.

In the end, the Jets' defense must find a way to stop the Chiefs' attack. Otherwise, this will result in a lopsided victory for Kansas City. The Jets will need to regroup and make adjustments moving forward if they hope to have success against future opponents.