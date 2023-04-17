Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no hater.

So, when news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles had signed star quarterback Jalen Hurts to a record-setting five-year, $255 million extension, he only had positive words in response (h/t NFL Network’s James Palmer).

“Congrats to him. He deserves it. He’s someone that plays the position the right way. He goes about his business the right way. That’s why they were in the Super Bowl and he played a great game in the Super Bowl. He proved a lot of people wrong that were still doubting him.”

Hurts led the Eagles to a victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 and was clearly rewarded for bringing the franchise a championship. In the 38-35 nail-biter, Hurts threw for one touchdown and added three more on the ground.

It was a great way for the 24-year-old to cap off his season. The 2020 second-round pick threw for 3,701 yards last season and 22 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In an era where the dual-threat quarterback is becomingly an increasingly popular choice for NFL teams, Hurts’ ability to dominate against a highly touted Chiefs defense by using both his arm and his legs is highly significant for the league. The contract he was given underscores that.

Mahomes does it a bit differently, using his mobility to extend plays rather than having a true runner’s mentality.

Nonetheless, Mahomes came into the league with doubters too. Some still even linger around despite him being a two-time Super Bowl winner and two-time NFL MVP at 27-years-old. So, he knows just how it feels for people to wonder how well he can do too.