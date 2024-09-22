The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change on their offensive line for their Sunday Night matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Left tackle Wanya Morris will now be starting as rookie Kingsley Suamatia is heading to the bench. The Chiefs are looking to give Patrick Mahomes more protection as he was sacked two times in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Morris started four games last season, and he also scored a one-yard touchdown against the Bengals. He'll have a tall task when they face the Falcons, with Matthew Judon lining up on the opposite side.

For Suamatia, he won the starting job to start the season and had a good Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but didn't do his best the following week. Most of that had to do with him going up against Trey Hendrickson, who had those two sacks on Mahomes. Despite losing his starting job for the week, head coach Andy Reid still believes in Suamatia.

“We haven't lost confidence in him,” Reid said. “He was going against a good player, and he's got to learn from it.”

Chiefs looking to have improvement on offensive line

During practice ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Falcons, Patrick Mahomes also poured confidence into his offensive line.

“I thought Kingsley had good snaps — [and] had bad snaps,” Mahomes said. “It’s just part of the process of being a rookie [and] going up against a great pass rusher. But I think you saw he took accountability; he’s learning from it.”

Kingsley Suamatia was replaced during the Week 2 game against the Bengals for Wanya Morris after being flagged with a second holding call. Morris was ready for his name to be called, and he knows what he needs to do to be successful on the field.

“You’ve got to prepare the same each and every day,” Morris said. “Things can change in a matter of seconds.”