Will Mahomes' legs be a factor in the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes is on pace to be one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, possessing fantastic skills that any signal-caller would dream of having. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback isn’t particularly known for his running though, something he uses to his advantage more often than not.

Mahomes consistently makes plays with his legs and is usually very good with the ball in his hands as a rusher. He spoke about his running ability on Wednesday, four days before he might put those legs to good use during the Super Bowl.

“I think people think I’m slow. It’s deceptive. So people take bad angles,” Mahomes said, per Albert Breer.

Mahomes has decent rushing numbers throughout his career with 12 touchdowns on the ground in 96 regular season games, with five more in 17 playoff games. He has yet to score a rushing touchdown in 19 games this season but still has found a way to make an impact with his legs.

He's averaged 22 rushing yards per game across the last four seasons, topping 300 yards each year. Mahomes has been effective for the Chiefs in the playoffs as well, as he averages 27 rushing yards per game in the postseason.

The Chiefs' running game will be an X-factor against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Kansas City will not only rely on running back Isiah Pacheco, but Mahomes as well, to be impactful on the ground. The Niners have been light against the run in the playoffs which should see the Chiefs utilize it early and often.

How well Patrick Mahomes plays will be a significant factor in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are the less talented team on paper, but have won together before and have one of the best playoff quarterbacks of all time under center. That can go a long way in the final game of the NFL season.