The Kansas City Chief's offense has been plagued by drops, a topic discussed by Patrick Mahomes recently in the media.

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter Week 16 of the NFL season in first place in the AFC West after the Broncos' Saturday loss on the road to the Detroit Lions and the Chiefs' win over Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Pop singer and Travis Kelce girlfriend Taylor Swift got visibly upset over a play that happened to her boyfriend on Sunday. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid were fined a combined $150,000 after a situation that unfolded vs. the Bills.

With playoff positioning on the line, the Chiefs' WR corps has been the focus of much scrutiny as of late.

Mahomes commented on what K.C.'s receivers must do to rein in their drops as the season continues to unfold.

Mahomes Stays Confident on WR Performance

Mahomes was asked by reporter Mike Florio about what needs to improve in an article published by NBC Sports.

“You will never be able to eliminate it completely,” Mahomes said. “All you can do is work at it, and the guys know that I’m going to keep firing the ball. That’s just who I am. I’m gonna keep firing the ball to the open guy and letting them go out there and try to make plays,” Mahomes added.

Chiefs receivers currently have 26 drops on the season, the highest total in the National Football League.

“Obviously, it happened a little bit there at the end of the game. I think it’s just, the guys gotta have the confidence to know that I’m gonna keep throwing it back to them and they gotta make the plays happen.

“It’s part of football,” Mahomes continued. “Obviously, been too big of a part this year for us, but I trust the guys. I know how hard they’re working at it. They’re going to go out there and be the best players they can be.”

A Multi-Faceted Approach for Chiefs Receivers

Mahomes also spoke on the specifics of how the Chiefs' receivers will be trained to improve their performance, saying he will assist in the process.

“I mean, they’re gonna do it all,” Mahomes said.

“They’re gonna catch balls from me, they’re gonna catch balls from the other quarterbacks, they’re gonna be on the JUGS [machine] after every practice or before every practice. I think it’s all confidence. I think that those guys can catch the football.

“I’ve seen some of those guys make the best catches I think I’ve ever seen. So I think it’s just going out there playing confident, being them, and if they do that, that stuff will kind of help itself.”