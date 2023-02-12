Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player again. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback added yet to his legacy after getting installed the MVP for the second time in his still-rising career, and he could further improve his resume by leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win this Sunday against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs manage to get the job done in Super Bowl 57, he would be just the first player since the turn of the century to win the league MVP honors and the Super Bowl in the same season, as pointed out by Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

For Mahomes to become just the seventh player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, he’ll need to break a long and dubious streak of MVPs coming up short in the biggest of big games.

The last nine AP NFL MVPs to play in the Super Bowl the same year lost the big game, according to NFL Research. Adding more historically bad mojo, the last to do so was Tom Brady, whose New England Patriots lost in Super Bowl LII to the Eagles.

The last person to pull off the feat was Kurt Warner way back in 1999.

Patrick Mahomes already has a Hall of Fame-worthy career and he is still just 27. With another Super Bowl win, his legend will only grow with plenty of room to expand it.

Mahomes finished the 2022 NFL regular season with 5,250 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns — both No. 1 in the league– against just 12 interceptions.