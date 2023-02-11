The Super Bowl is many different things to many different people. For some, it is strictly a cultural experience characterized by big gatherings and half-time hysteria. It can also be a historian’s dream with legacy conversations and player comparisons drowning out the game’s broadcast.

For hardcore football fans, though, the festivities, hype and just general madness that will fill grocery stores and all eating establishments that serve chicken wings are all distractions that overshadow a good, ole’ American football game. As the Chiefs and Eagles prepare to collide in Glendale, Arizona, it is important not to jump ahead and contemplate where Patrick Mahomes ranks among the all-time great quarterbacks or which world-beating defense the Eagles remind you of. Those are fun things to ponder, but should not distract from the wealth of talent in Sunday’s big game.

We will try to stay on track as we break down the key player matchups between the Eagles and Chiefs that will determine the outcome of Super Bowl 57. Let’s dive in.

Eagles pass rush defense vs. Chiefs offensive line

This is the no-brainer one. The Eagles have playmakers peppered throughout their stalwart defense, but their pass rush can be downright terrifying at times. They boast an unfathomable four players with 10 or more sacks. Free agent pick-up Haason Reddick tied for second in the NFL with 16 sacks in the regular season. He added two more in the NFC Championship Game, including the strip-sack that effectively made San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy a non-entity the rest of the afternoon.

It will be an arduous task for the Chiefs’ O-Line to keep Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat in check, but this is not the flimsy fortress that was steamrolled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. Guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey anchor a top-five offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mahomes possesses a unique greatness that can overcome some leakage, but with uncertainty still surrounding his ankle it will be imperative to allow him and rookie running back Isiah Pacheco (4.9 yards per carry) some time to work.

Eagles running backs vs. Chiefs defense

Jalen Hurts is an unquestioned star in this league. There is chatter surrounding his ability to thrive on the big stage, but his progression as a passer has dramatically transformed this offense. Still, the team is most dangerous when they establish the run.

Like the Eagles, the Chiefs will not be getting many accolades for their rushing defense. Philly should be expected to attack early. The running back room is highlighted by Miles Sanders (1,271 yards, 11 touchdowns), but Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have a nose for the end zone as well. Chewing yardage and the clock could prevent KC head coach Andy Reid from dictating the type of game plan he want to implement on offense. Setting the pace could very well set the tone for the Eagles.

Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones will obviously have his sights set on Hurts, but if he can also impact the game as a rushing defender then the Eagles may be forced into uncomfortable 3rd-and-longs. Hurts has not been put in a position where he has had to play hero ball since returning from a shoulder injury. The onus will be on the Chiefs to force the game into his hands and hope experience comes into play. That mission starts in the trenches against Sanders and company, though.

Eagles cornerbacks vs. Chiefs wide receivers

Patrick Mahomes will look for Travis Kelce in the middle, but if the Eagles defense is well-prepared, others will simply have to step up. Marques Valdes-Scantling has been an enigma all season. He was held to under 30 receiving yards a staggering nine times, but has proven capable of having star showings like the crucial 116 yards and one touchdown he had in the AFC Championship.

Kadarius Toney has made headlines more for what he has said off the field then what he has done on it, but there is no denying his talent. The Chiefs took a low risk on him when they acquired him from the Giants, but he will now be a key player and another deep touchdown threat.

The Eagles cornerbacks, led by Darius Slay and James Bradberry, cannot underestimate that tandem. Mahomes won MVP and led the statistically best offense in the league despite losing Tyreek Hill. He can make it work again. Kelce will stand a good chance of eating no matter what the defense is showing, but limiting KC’s supporting options could be the single most important factor in Super Bowl 57.

Football fans should get everything they hope out of this one. And if not, hey, you could sink your teeth in an overproduced and convoluted commercial that does not even highlight the product.