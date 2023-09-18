The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes agreed to restructure the quarterback's contract Monday. Mahomes had previously signed an extension with Kansas City, but was making considerably less money than QBs such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. The restructured deal increases Mahomes' annual salary significantly, as he will now make $210.6 million from 2023-2026, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mahomes reacted to his new salary on X (formerly Twitter).

Thank you God! 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Thank you God!”

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes restructure contract

Patrick Mahomes, who turned just 28-years old on Sunday, is the best quarterback in the NFL. He deserves to get paid like it.

Mahomes has been fantastic in every season since earning the starting QB job in 2018 with the Chiefs. One could argue that 2022 was his best overall year though, as he won the MVP and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The MVP was the second of his career, and he's on a Hall of Fame trajectory without question.

In fact, some people around the NFL world even believe Mahomes may enter the GOAT QB conversation alongside Tom Brady and Joe Montana someday. But Mahomes is still young and will need to remain consistent throughout his 30's in order to challenge Brady. That said, Mahomes has enjoyed one of the best starts to a career in NFL history.

The Chiefs are just 1-1 so far to open the 2023 season, but they fully expect to compete for another championship. Perhaps Mahomes will be even more motivated following this salary increase.