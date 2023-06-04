Time flies. Just like that, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already played a total of six seasons in the NFL and will be entering his seventh. When NBC Sports posted a graph showing the experience of each expected starting quarterback in the AFC in the coming 2023 NFL season, Mahomes could not help but react to how old it makes him feel.

“Dang i got old quick 🤣🤣🤣,” Patrick Mahomes tweeted.

But of course, Patrick Mahomes is far from getting his AARP card. The Chiefs star signal-caller is just 27 years old and won't turn 28 until September. It just appears he's been around the NFL longer than his actual years of service for the Chiefs because he's already got the resume of someone with a full career — or two in the pros. So far in his time in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has won two Super Bowl titles, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and two league MVP trophies on top of five Pro-Bowl selections, and two First-Team All-Pro nods. In other words, Mahomes can retire right now and still get a bust down the road in Canton.

Despite all his accomplishments, Patrick Mahomes knows there is still so much for him to win. For one, he and the Chiefs have the mission to defend the Super Bowl title they won earlier this year when they defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale. Last season, Mahomes passed for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns against only 12 interceptions, while also leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record.