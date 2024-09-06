Matthew McConaughey had praise for Texas Longhorns alum and current Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy after scoring two touchdowns in his NFL debut.

The Chiefs started their season with a bang, scoring on their first drive of the year. Worthy took an end around play 21 yards for a touchdown. After it, McConaughey took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a shout out to the former Texas receiver.

“X with the giddy up for 6,” his post read.

This was not Worthy's only score of the night. In the fourth quarter, Worthy scored a much-needed touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes. This put the Chiefs up 27-17.

Despite a late comeback, the Ravens fell short of completing it. The game came down to the final play, as Isiah Likely seemed to score a potential game-tying (or winning) touchdown. However, his toe was on the line, and the play was ruled out of bounds.

Who is the Chiefs' Xavier Worthy?

The Chiefs' 2024 first-round draft pick was Xavier Worthy, who played three years for the Texas Longhorns. During his collegiate career, Worthy caught nearly 200 passes for over 2,700 yards and 26 touchdowns.

At the NFL Combine, Worthy had a record-breaking 4.21-second 40-yard dash time. This beat the record previously held by John Ross III.

In his NFL debut, Worthy had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. He also finished with 21 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Hopefully, for the Chiefs, their first-round pick's debut performance is indicative of what is to come. Worthy is a dual-threat weapon, which he showcased in his first professional game.

Texas fan Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is famous for being a fan of the Texas Longhorns. He recently attended their first game of the 2024 season with Glen Powell. He also shared his excitement for their Week 2 matchup against Michigan.

