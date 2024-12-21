While there have been questions about Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes playing Saturday afternoon against the Houston Texans, it has been made official that he will start according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The news about Mahomes is one of the few injuries that was being monitored as well as Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown who will make his debut against the Texans.

Mahomes would limp off the field in Kansas City's last game against the Cleveland Browns which had fans worry, but it seems like they can breathe a sigh of relief.