If not for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would have probably lost in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. After all, aside from stuffing the stat sheet, he also delivered the clutch rushing touchdown to turn the game around.

With just three minutes left and the Titans leading 17-9, the Chiefs really needed to score to keep their hopes alive. And sure enough, Mahomes made something happen, as he took matters into his own hands and rushed for 14 yards–evading multiple Tennessee defenders in the process–for the epic touchdown.

Even better, it was Mahomes who tied the game after opting to rush to the end zone for the extra two points. The Chiefs went on to win in OT, 20-17, off Harrison Butker’s 28-yard field goal conversion.

MAHOMES MAGIC 🪄 The Chiefs have a chance to tie it late pic.twitter.com/aO4YfgxUdM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

After the win, Patrick Mahomes opened up about his incredible touchdown run that not only paved the way for their win, but also gave them the momentum they needed to complete the comeback. He admitted he thought of passing the ball, but good thing he didn’t.

“I thought about throwing to Juju, but I had fully committed to running at that point. We were just battling, trying to find a way to win. Our defense kept us in the game and we were able to do that,” Mahomes shared, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

It was undoubtedly a performance for the ages for Mahomes, and it’s certainly one he won’t forget any time soon considering the history he made. Here’s to hoping we see more of Mahomes Magic in the weeks to come.