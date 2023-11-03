Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones respond to facing Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins this weekend

Between the NFL's first game in Germany this season, to the No. 1 pass offense facing the No. 2 pass defense, there are plenty of storylines in the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins clash this weekend. However, no storyline is bigger than the Chiefs facing their former wideout, Tyreek Hill.

This will be the first time Kansas City has gone up against Tyreek Hill since they traded him to Miami in 2022. Ahead of the game, star tight end Travis Kelce talked about his former teammate.

“He's a funny guy,” Kelce said. “He's always been like that, even playing basketball (in the locker room). And I've seen him lose a lot of those games. He's gonna get a team that's ready to fight and go all four quarters.” via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is putting aside the noise and looking toward the upcoming game.

“As much as I love Tyreek, sometimes we just talk a lot. We just talk, talk, talk. I understand he wants to rile his crowd up, and I'll support it. At the end of the day, when the pads come on and the lights come on, we still gotta play, right?” via McDowell.

Since leaving Kansas City, Tyreek Hill has maintained his spot among the NFL's best receivers, as he leads the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have won a Super Bowl and worked on building up their defense in preparation to stop a receiver like Hill.

The Chiefs-Dolphins game kicks off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.