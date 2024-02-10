Stephen A. is fed up.

On Sunday, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Although the Chiefs have been up and down throughout the year before flipping the switch in the playoffs, many of the headlines around the team have centered on Kelce's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, who has attended many Kansas City games this year to support her significant other.

One person who seems to be a bit tired out from all of the buzz is none other than ESPN sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, who recently gave a stern take on anyone who is still fawning over Swift and Kelce's every move.

“I'm going to say this because nobody else will say this, when are people going to get a life?” wondered Smith, per JPA Football on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via The Athletic). “I mean, are y'all not getting none?… Y'all ain't getting none? Y'all ain't getting loose? Y'all don't have a girlfriend or a boyfriend? I mean, what the hell is going on? We are literally talking about, first, ‘Oh my God, he kissed her.' Well, he flew to Germany to watch her perform. What do you think he did, give her a kiss on the cheek?”

Swift will have to make a mad dash from Tokyo (where she will be performing Saturday), all the way to Las Vegas to watch Kelce play in the Super Bowl. Not that Stephen A. Smith cares in the slightest.