Patrick Mahomes' list of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Through his first seven seasons in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has already achieved more than what other quarterbacks could only dream of. He's already won two league MVPs, two Super Bowl titles, and has yet to miss an AFC title game ever since he was named the full-time starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's safe to assume his career is heading towards the same trajectory as Tom Brady. Or at the very least, one that guarantees he'll finish as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. As he continues to rewrite the record books, Mahomes thinks he still has a long way to go. When he was asked in an interview with Complex about the five greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, he said he doesn't want to be mentioned in the Mt. Rushmore of quarterbacks just yet. However, he did reveal the players who deserve to be on that list.

Patrick Mahomes reveals his top five greatest quarterbacks of all-time

As expected, Mahomes ranked Tom Brady as his greatest quarterback of all-time. Followed by Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Montana. He couldn't quite fill his last spot and made it a toss-up between Dan Marino and John Elway.

“Yeah, I mean, you got to say Tom’s one. But if you talk about the legends of the game, Tom, Peyton Manning, obviously Aaron Rogers, Joe Montana, and then it gets down to Dan Marino or John Elway to round off your top five,” Mahomes said.

“But I mean there’s so many great quarterbacks that played this game. I’m trying to learn from them because even though the game has progressed, there’s still stuff in the past that helps you become a better quarterback,” Mahomes added.

Of the names on his list, Patrick Mahomes has only faced Rodgers and Brady, two quarterbacks he could barely have the upper hand on. As of today, Mahomes has a 1-1 record against Rodgers, while his career record versus Brady is 3-3.

It's hard to argue that anyone else could assemble a better starting five of quarterbacks than what Mahomes created. Everyone except Joe Montana is in the top 12 for both passing yards and touchdowns as per ESPN.

We'll have to wait and see a few years from now which of these quarterbacks Mahomes will have to take off his list once he calls it quits.