Hanging up Super Bowl banners is becoming a routine ritual for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but it remains special nonetheless. The excitement in Arrowhead Stadium was palpable, as the franchise commemorated last season's hard-fought championship victory.

And it did so in a big way. A highly conspicuous Super Bowl 58 banner hangs above for all to see and appreciate, as the Chiefs officially resume their title defense against the Baltimore Ravens. Before the AFC Championship rematch commenced, fans reacted to the ceremonial display.

“Dats a massive banner,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. “A thing of beauty,” another said. Some people were not overly impressed, though. “Idk know what I expected but it's kinda lame,” someone chimed in.



No matter how the 2023-24 championship banner is perceived by the public, there is no denying the magnitude of what KC has accomplished during this last half decade. Amid all the uncertainty surrounding this team following the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs continue to assert themselves as the premier NFL power.

They are aiming to be the first squad to win three consecutive Super Bowls, which would cement them as an all-time great dynasty. It would also further close the gap between Mahomes and Tom Brady and fuel conversations that were not supposed to take place for another several years, if at all. Kansas City's quest for true immortality begins Thursday night versus Baltimore.

Chiefs try to start off strong vs. Ravens

The Chiefs currently lead the Ravens 13-7 in the first half. Rookie wide receiver and NFL Combine showstopper Xavier Worthy exploded for a 21-yard rushing touchdown, and Rashee Rice has what is currently a game-high 47 receiving yards. If those young talents can consistently deliver, then KC has the potential to be even better this season.

That thought is bound to give other fan bases quite the fright, especially after they just witnessed the team unveil its third title banner in five years. For Chiefs Kingdom, however, it is an extra confidence boost they probably did not need.

“We'll see you next year for a new one,” a fan posted.