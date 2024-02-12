Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was nervous, and understandably so.

While the game had a rough start, it soon turned into a intense affair as both teams exchanged blows and buckled up defensively to make each other work for every point. In the end, the game had to go to overtime, becoming just the second match-up in Super Bowl history to go to OT–with the first one coming in 2017.

With that being said, Mayor Lucas couldn't help but be nervous over the intense affair. In fact, he reminded himself and everyone else to take their heart pills considering how close and thrilling the battle is.

“Take them heart pills,” Mayor Lucas wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

No one can blame Mayor Quinton Lucas for that tweet. That's how wild and insane the game has been. Both the Chiefs and 49ers came to play, and it was evident with the emotions and physicality they showed since the beginning.

The 49ers entered the game as slight favorites, but the Chiefs showed everyone why they should never be counted out and labeled as underdogs. Sure San Francisco led by double digits early in the contest, but Kansas City has certainly proven to everyone that they won't easily go down. They have been through plenty of battles, and they know exactly what to do when the going gets tough.

As Mayor Quinton said, fans better take those heart pills as the game is far from over.