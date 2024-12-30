The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten themselves back on the road to another Super Bowl, and yet, there remains some speculation over whether or not they will be able to finish the job. NFL legend and FOX NFL Kickoff's Terry Bradshaw is firm in his stance that there will not be a three-peat.

After Patrick Mahomes helped lead the team to three wins in 11 days – over the Cleveland Browns on December 15, the Houston Texans on December 21 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas – it seems that the Chiefs are just doing what they always do around this time of year. Locking in.

“Why am I upsetting everyone?” asked Bradshaw, before explaining his reasoning on Sunday's FOX NFL Kickoff via Sean Keeley of Awful Announcing.

“You see how quick they get rid of the ball now?” he added. “See that quick, quick, quick, quick, quick? I just think they’re gonna load up against a team like Buffalo. They’re gonna load up against a team like Baltimore. And those are the two teams that can beat them, and I think that’s gonna happen. I think one of them is gonna [take them out], even though it would be in Kansas City.”

The Chiefs conclude the regular season against the Denver Broncos on January 5, but their starters will likely get plenty of rest before they play their AFC Divisional round game following the first-round bye.

Chiefs' AFC playoff path won't be easy

The Chiefs' only loss of the season was against the Buffalo Bills, who appear to be playing with a huge chip on their shoulder after being eliminated in the AFC Divisional round for three consecutive years. Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid understand that the Bills, and potentially the Baltimore Ravens will be the teams that most likely will be standing in their way.

Kansas City defeated the Ravens in the 2023-24 AFC championship game to move on to the Super Bowl.

As the Chiefs pride themselves on crisp, high-percentage throws offensively, it's unclear what Bradshaw is exactly getting at and why this would become a problem for them in upcoming matchups.

The 2024-25 postseason is bound to be fueled with excitement and unpredictability, so anything could happen between now and February. It'll be interesting to see if what Bradshaw says about the team's passing game becomes anything for head coach Andy Reid and Co. to worry about.