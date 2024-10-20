With a Week 7 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers on the table, television ratings should skyrocket. Patrick Mahomes is excited while Kyle Shanahan still has bad memories. Ahead of the Chiefs-49ers game, we have our Chiefs Week 7 bold predictions.

The Chiefs are undefeated at 5-0 in the 2024 season, though they’ve had some close calls. Meanwhile, the 49ers have been up and down as their 3-3 record clearly indicates. Based on those records, it might be surprising to see the Chiefs as a slight underdog. Perhaps the game being played in San Francisco contributes to that odd line.

Betting logic may be that the 49ers have the more explosive offense. And the Chiefs have been hurt on offense because of injuries to key players like receiver Rashee Rice and running back Isaiah Pacheco.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy will get a 30-plus-yard score

It hasn’t been the quite as eye-opening as the Chiefs hoped for Worthy, but he leads the team with four touchdowns. Two of those came through the air and two on the ground. He’s third on the team with 12 reception and 179 yards while rushing for 42 yards on six carries.

Coming off the bye week, maybe the Chiefs will find more ways to get the ball in Worthy’s hands, according to Andy Reid’s comments to nbcsports.com.

“I think Xavier’s has done a nice job for us, he does a lot of things there for us,” Reid said. “(He plays) a lot of different positions, we have flexibility with him to move him around. He’s a quick learner, which helps in this offense. I’m happy with what we’ve got so far, and I don’t think we’ve tapped that out at all. He’ll keep getting better, and that’s exciting.”

Worthy’s longest play is 54 yards, but it seems like it’s a matter of time before he hits a 60- or 70-yard touchdown by getting behind the defense. In the Chief; most recent game he accumulated a season-high six targets, so it seems like the Chiefs are focused on working the ball to him.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn’t lost track of the Chiefs’ speedster, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“Getting the speed in with Worthy — everyone has talked about him,” Shanahan said. “He is that fast, he can go deep and their quarterback can hit him. So, you got to honor that at all times.”

But Shanahan said the Chiefs don’t take too many chances.

“I think they have played more to their defense over the past few years,” Shanahan said. “It took me a little bit to realize that, but we realized that during our two weeks preparing for them last year for the Super Bowl. Because before when we played them, it was just, ‘We're going to outscore everybody, we're going to put up a lot and our defense is going to get turnovers.' ”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have more TD pass than past 2 weeks combined

Mahomes hasn’t been a beast this season. And over the past two weeks he has totaled only one touchdown pass. This is true even though he threw for a season-high 331 yards in the win over the Saints in Week 5.

If the Chiefs are going to win, Mahomes will have to excel through the air. And when the Chiefs lean on him, that’s when Mahomes is at his best. Shanahan certainly expects a big game from Mahomes.

“I think everyone says ‘down year’ just because their numbers aren’t just crazy, but Pat is as good as it gets,” Shanahan said. “He’s been as good as it gets since the first year that he got to play. All their games, I think, except for one, have come down to the last possession, and he’s as good as anyone in that last possession. Their running numbers aren't quite what they were last year. Their redzone isn't real high. So I think that equates to numbers, but Pat is Pat and he's as good as it gets and I don't see that changing at all.”

San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa said Mahomes brings it with a power arm, according to Sports Illustrated.

“His arm strength,” Bosa said. “He's able to get the ball far distances really fast so you don't need that much separation. And then the way he creates plays, he likes to pump fake people and make them miss and run for first downs when you need them. His running ability is underrated. He's stout so he's tough to bring down, and he makes good decisions.”

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt will score a TD and total 80-plus yards

The Chiefs worked Hunt hard and heavy in the win over the Saints. He carried 27 times for 102 yards while also catching a 15-yard pass.

Kansas City seems to believe Hunt can still be a big factor, according to Sports Illustrated.

“That’s important,” Reid said. “That’s important. You always try to keep defenses honest and they’re doing the same thing back to you, so it’s a little bit of a cat-and-mouse game on the number of people in the box. It’s been productive, so we’ve got good, positive yards from it.”