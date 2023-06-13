Travis Kelce is likely approaching the twilight of his football career as he turns 34 in October. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end isn’t thinking about retiring anytime soon though. However, he knows how long he wants to keep playing.

“Until the wheels fall off, baby,” Kelce said. “I love this game and I know I’m going to miss it when I’m done playing. But right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games, man.”

Kelce certainly isn’t showing any signs of slowing down despite being in the league for 1o seasons, all with the Chiefs. He caught a career-high 110 passes and 12 touchdown passes in 2022, adding four more scores in the playoffs that helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl with Kelce.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kelce said he loves playing the game of football and doesn’t see that changing in the foreseeable future. Playing for the reigning Super Bowl champions and most successful NFL team over the last five years helps too.

“I just love the game. I think that keeps me living [as] a young, fun-loving football player. I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34,” Kelce said. “Every single day I get to come in with the best team, best players, best coaches in the world. So it makes it easy to come in here and just enjoy it.”

Travis Kelce is already a first-ballot Hall of Fame player and will likely go down as the greatest tight end in NFL history if he has a few more dominant seasons. The Chiefs will certainly welcome him back as long as he wants to keep playing.