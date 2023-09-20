The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumors are heating up even more after Jason Kelce seemingly confirmed the rumors were “all 100% true” during an interview with the WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia.

As speculation is growing, the Chiefs tight end recently shared his dating preferences and turnoffs during an appearance on Kristin Cavallari's Let's Be Honest” podcast.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Travis immediately shared his biggest turnoff saying, “If you’re arrogant or you think you’re snooty, or higher, or above people, that’s the biggest turnoff for me,” via Riley Cardoza of Page Six.

He also revealed he gets his high standards from his mom, Donna Kelce, who inspires him to look for someone kind.

“My mother is an absolute angel, so I kind of base … who I look at in a significant other based off of … my mother. You’ve got to have some sort of sweetness to you.”

However, for fans excited about the potential romance blooming between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, it may take a while for things to get serious as Travis revealed he's more of a slow burn when it comes to dating.

“I feel like you’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away.

“I think that’s too much and I’m setting myself up for failure. I think it takes quite a bit of time for somebody to really get to know somebody and really get to find that affection and love.”