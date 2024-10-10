The Kansas City Chiefs have had a fabulous start to the 2024 NFL season. Kansas City is 5-0 heading into Week 6, one of only two undefeated teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have been able to scrape together win after win despite missing multiple offensive starters.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is still an important part of their offense at 35 years old. Kelce has also began dipping his toes into multiple acting and hosting roles on the side. However, he wants to assure Chiefs fans that his priority right now is football first.

“I still love coming in to work, getting after it, and chasing championships,” Kelce told The Associated Press, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “That's what I've always dreamt of doing. But in the offseason, I do like to dabble around.”

Kelce has dabbled quite a bit recently. His accomplishments include a reoccurring role in the FX series Grotesquerie, a part in Happy Gilmore 2, and his debut as the host of Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?

There is no question that Kelce is locked in on football during the NFL season. However, his success off the field does create questions about how long Kelce will continue to play football.

Kansas City is trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. It is natural to question whether or not Kelce would choose to retire from the NFL if the Chiefs made NFL history. For now, he is locked in and taking things week by week.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce opens up on budding showbiz career

Travis Kelce is a natural performer.

Kelce excels on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason. He was also a hit when he hosted Saturday Night Live last year.

Kelce credits hosting SNL as the starting point for his aspirations for a career in showbiz.

“I've always been genuinely myself. I think I get that from my parents and my upbringing,” Kelce said. “Just be confident in who you are, knowing that you live by good ethics, good morals, good judgment and things like that. I also had a whole lot of fun hosting SNL a few years ago and I think that kind of catapulted me into where I am.”

Hosting Are You Smarter than a Celebrity should be a unique challenge for Kelce.

“Taking control of the atmosphere was probably the biggest challenge,” Kelce said. “You have to make sure that everybody understands the rules and where they're at in the game.”

Thankfully, Kelce's history of watching tape and critiquing his own performances will help him get better.

“I'll definitely watch but I'm actually terrified of watching myself in situations like this but I'll turn it on to critique myself,” Kelce said. “I'm my own worst critic. I can only see the bad that I do in anything, even on the football field.”

Whenever Kelce hangs up his cleats, he will have a successful career in showbiz waiting for him.