Tom Brady broke the internet on Monday with a bonkers mirror selfie of him flaunting a pair of signature underwear from his BRADY brand. And later that night, reporters hilariously asked Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce at Super Bowl media availability if he’d buy a pair of the boxers.

Kelce admitted he didn’t even see the photo but the Chiefs standout did claim he would purchase some TB12 undies. Via Josina Anderson:

Kelce said Brady is a “hot commodity” so he’s not surprised about the attention after the post. For what it’s worth, TB12 said last June he’d re-create this photo if it got a minimum of 40,000 likes:

Not exactly the same:

But close enough, right? Quite the background, too.

I’m sure Travis Kelce wasn’t too keen to answer questions about Brady during the week of the Super Bowl, but his answer was spot on.

The Chiefs and Eagles landed in Arizona earlier this week as they prepare for Sunday’s festivities in Glendale. Kansas City finds themselves here after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, while Philadelphia took down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

As for TB12, he finally retired for good last week in a heartfelt video on a Florida beach. Someone even found out where Brady was sitting and has tried selling the sand on eBay, with bids as high as $100,000. People will really pay for anything. The legendary QB also announced Monday he’ll take a year off before heading to the analyst booth with FOX Sports.