Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce had a lighthearted take on his viral incident with Andy Reid during the Super Bowl.

On Sunday evening, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl with a victory over Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kelce overcame a bit of a slow start to this one, ultimately making several key plays down the stretch and helping propel the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory in the last five seasons.

Kelce went viral early on in this one after the Cheifs turned it over in the first half of the game on the fumble. Kelce, who evidently thought that the play should have been designed for him, stormed over to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and made physical contact with the 65-year old, casuing a stir on social media in the process.

After the victory, however, spirits were decidedly more uplifted, and Kelce even took the time to joke about the viral encounter.

“I was telling him how much I love him,” said Kelce, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

While that description certainly doesn't match what shocked television viewers saw during the exchange, it's good to see Travis Kelce in good spirits after yet another Super Bowl ring for the Chiefs, who have now officially established themselves as a dynasty.

In the process, Kelce bounced back from what was a lackluster regular season by his lofty standards, elevating his play tenfold for the epic Kansas City playoff run.