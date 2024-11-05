The girlfriend of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, attended his latest game and was stressed out after the Kansas City Chiefs' overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a video captured after the game, Swift was seen leaving. She waved and blew kisses to the crowd. At one point, she appears to exclaim, “Stressful!”

It makes sense, as Swift was like every member of Chiefs Nation last night. The game was tied at 24 a piece as it headed to overtime. Luckily, the Chiefs were able to pull it off.

The Chiefs win over the Buccaneers

They won the game in overtime after winning the coin toss. The Chiefs marched down the field on a 10-play drive that sealed the deal. Running back Kareem Hunt punched it in from two yards out to secure the victory.

The Chiefs remain undefeated, now sitting at 8-0. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his best game of the year, completing 34 passes and throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He also did not throw an interception in the game for the first time this season.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had another stellar game minus a fumble. He caught 14 passes on 16 targets for 100 yards. While he did not score, DeAndre Hopkins, the Chiefs' recent trade acquisition, caught two.

The Chiefs now have a divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos next week before they play the Buffalo Bills. They look like a well-oiled machine with nine games remaining on their schedule.

Why Taylor Swift was at the latest Chiefs game

Swift was able to attend the latest Chiefs game, thanks to a brief 11-day break between Eras Tour shows. She just wrapped up the final dates in the United States after playing three shows in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Before playing in Indiana, Swift had played six shows across Miami, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Once the tour concludes, expect her to become a regular fixture at Chiefs games.

Her next show will be on November 14 in Toronto, Canada. After performing six shows at Rogers Centre, Swift will perform the last three Eras Tour shows in Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place.

The Eras Tour will conclude on December 8 after 149 shows across the globe. Swift has had a jam-packed touring schedule since it started in March 2023.

Each show is a celebration of Swift's discography. She performs songs from almost all of her albums during each three-hour show. Every setlist includes over 40 songs being performed.

Additionally, Swift plays an acoustic mini-set each night with surprise songs. This segment of the show usually includes mashups of her deep cuts.

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest venture to date. It even tops her previous all-stadium Reputation Tour in 2018. It will be the highest-grossing tour of all time when it is over.

A concert film was released to commemorate the tour. Swift's Eras Tour concert film was released on October 13, 2023, and quickly became the highest-grossing concert film ever. It made over $260 million worldwide.