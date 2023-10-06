As the buzz surrounding the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance continues, Kelce made it clear he's enjoying this chapter of his life. After Kelce made headlines during the summer for saying he'd be interested in taking Swift out, the pair seemingly confirmed that the dating rumors were true when Swift made appearances at Kelce's games versus the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

While Kelce and Swift are trying to keep their dating lives relatively private, Kelce did share how he's felt since beginning to date the singer/songwriter.

During a Chiefs press conference, Kelce said, “As all the attention comes it feels like I was on top of the world after winning the Super Bowl and right now I'm even more on top of the world, so it's fun,” via Barstool Sports.

Travis Kelce says he’s more on top of the world dating Taylor Swift than he was after winning the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/jVY1BxExyx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 6, 2023

Despite Kelce saying earlier this week how he felt the media coverage surrounding Swift was “too much,” he did reveal this little tidbit. Though winning a Super Bowl is pretty euphoric for an NFL athlete, it turns out dating Taylor Swift may just top that, at least when going off what Kelce said.

The press attention toward Swift and Kelce has been a lot, but the effect they've had on the sports and media world the past few weeks cannot be understated. While Swift has held her status as a superstar for over a decade, her record breaking Eras Tour has shot her popularity to new heights. Now, her fame is soaring Kelce's popularity to new levels. Since their romance went public, Travis Kelce has gained over 800,000 Instagram followers, the NFL saw a huge increase in female viewers tuning in, and media stations continue to race to cover the every latest detail on the pair.

If Swift makes an appearance at the Chiefs game versus the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, or any game later in the season, the hype should only continue.