Travis Kelce went to bat for his teammates by sending a stern message to people who criticize the Chiefs wide receivers.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be one of the league's best teams. However, many criticize the wide receiver group for being lackluster since the Tyreek Hill trade. With that in mind, superstar tight end Travis Kelce confronts the haters.

For the most part, Kelce is comfortable with the current roster and believes Kansas City is just fine at this point in the season, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. That includes the Chiefs wide receivers.

“This team has every piece that it needs to be great. Everybody can talk about whatever they want to talk about. I know that we've got a team that can put points up, and I know we've got the coaches to be able to put us in the great positions to succeed, and that's where we're moving going forward, and it just takes guys to lock in and just be ready for those big-time moments when we need them most.”

Considering the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season with the same caliber of wide receivers, Travis Kelce is right to be confident. He has the best quarterback in the league throwing him the ball while arguably the best play caller in Andy Reid keeps the offense rolling.

On top of that, Kansas City's defense has been tremendous so far this season. The Chiefs are one of the most well-rounded teams in the league and there's a reason they're in the playoff race yet again.

With that said, look for Kelce and the rest of his team to be at peak form for their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Germany.