The Kansas City Chiefs sent a message to the NFL that they are the team to beat on Christmas Day as they blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 on the road. With the win, the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and improved to a stunning 15-1 on the season.

Star tight end Travis Kelce started to emerge in this game. Kelce has had a relatively quiet season by his sky-high standards in 2024, but fans and pundits alike have been waiting for him to wake up in time for another playoff run in Kansas City. In this game, Kelce finished with eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

When Kelce found the end zone in the fourth quarter, he became the Chiefs' all-time leader in touchdown catches, passing legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez with his 77th score of his career. For a celebration, Kelce dunked the ball through the goalposts to pay homage to one of the great tight ends of all time.

“It’s showing Tony some love,” Kelce said of the dunk, which earned a 15-yard penalty, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

After the game, the two Chiefs legends exchanged some nice words on social media.

“Congrats to my man @tkelce on becoming the all time @Chiefs leader in touchdowns! Keep blazing trails my friend! btw nice dunk 🙌🏽,” Gonzalez posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“You know I had to show love to the greatest of all time!! 🙌🏻🤟🏻 you did mention you’d help me with the fine tho 🤑😂👀,” Kelce responded.

Kelce looked like his old self at times today and was feeling good, as evidenced by his fake-lateral after one of his catches. He was always open as usual, and Patrick Mahomes found him for key first downs over and over. Just like he has over the last few seasons, Kelce figures to become ultra-productive down the stretch of this season and into the playoffs, where he is one of the most clutch performers in the sport.